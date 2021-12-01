From Liberty Hi Road to the Vegas Strip and the Ryman Auditorium, bass player Dean “Dean-O” Rochester’s signature tunes can also be found on your home computer.
Rochester is a singer-songwriter who shares his life through his music in the classic folk Americana style.
“We’re all about lyrics,” Rochester said of his style. “It’s all about the stories I tell with my tunes.”
He learned his technique listening to favorite artists John Denver, James Taylor and Harry Chapin.
“Family & Friends Round” is all original tunes with the Liberty Hi Project Band. Rochester heads the group along with bandmates and fellow 419 residents Kevin Moore, Chris Ferguson and Sarah Mayle.
“I love to sing about things with which we can all relate. My sincere hope is that listeners find it uplifting and discover a fresh perspective on the world around them,” Rochester said.
Dean-O is commonly seen around Northwest Ohio playing bass, as one of the Black Swamp Boys backing Tim Tegge. His recent big gig was playing the main stage with Tegge at the Black Swamp Arts Festival in September.
Rochester’s day job is working for the Wood County Hospital as a computer programmer. But his real love is music. He is a self-taught multi-instrumentalist. In addition to the acoustic guitar and bass, he plays piano and accordion.
He can also be heard on several internet radio shows and with his acoustic guitar across the U.S. and occasionally in Europe.
After releasing his first CD, Rochester was entered into, and won, a California music competition that landed him a deal to record on-stage at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. That’s the stage that the Grand Ole Opry started on.
“Long story short, in 2016 I won the singer songwriter contest they had. One of the things I was able to do was record a song. It’s called ‘Time.’ It was a real out-of-body experience,” Rochester said.
“This was a learning curve for me, working with other artists,” he said of his indie label work.
This follow-up album has three songs of his own, with the rest are co-written with his bandmates. As a songwriter, he was encouraged by the producer of the re-recording of “Time” at the Rymer to register his songs with BMI. He hasn’t yet had anyone record them, but he’s come close several times.
“I’ve been ‘held’ a couple of times, but not yet ‘cut.’ Those are the terms from BMI. They will send you a notice that you’re having a song being reviewed,” he said. “When it’s available again it will then be released. When it’s held, no one else can hold it, and that kind of stinks.”
He recommended that, in addition to “Time,” which is on the previous album, fans should also check out “We’ve Never Met” and “Lost in Silence.”
“These were acoustic pieces I’d played for years. The arrangement that came together was the brainchild of Kevin. It just floored me the way they came out,” Rochester said.
He also suggested “Look out your Window,” which is a Christian based song.
“I was sitting on the front porch, just watch the sunset, west of Liberty Hi. The lyric is ‘The world’s greatest artist is busy tonight, make sure you look out your window,’ was kind of the tag. Out came the song,” Rochester said. “It’s about the beauty around us that God creates.”
“Family & Friends Round” has been released on CD and is available on all the major digital formats, as well as at Finder’s Records in Bowling Green.
Rochester’s music can be heard on his Band Camp page: