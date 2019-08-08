Galaxy's Edge creating 1,700 fulltime jobs at Disney World - Sentinel-Tribune: A&E

Galaxy's Edge creating 1,700 fulltime jobs at Disney World

Posted: Thursday, August 8, 2019 6:30 pm

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge is creating 1,700 fulltime jobs at Walt Disney World.

Disney officials said Thursday that an additional 5,500 short-term jobs were created in construction, trade and artisan positions.

Thursday, August 8, 2019 6:30 pm

