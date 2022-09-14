Books-John Stamos

John Stamos appears at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Oct. 9, 2018. Publisher Henry Holt announced Wednesday that Stamos’ memoir “If You Would Have Told Me” is scheduled for fall 2023. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Parenthood and the death of his dear friend and former "Full House" co-star Bob Saget helped convince John Stamos it was time to write his memoir.

The publisher Henry Holt announced Wednesday that Stamos' "If You Would Have Told Me" is scheduled for fall 2023.

