WATERVILLE — With a new theme song heralding the return of Oliver Hazard Day on Saturday, the band is hoping fans will bring an appetite for food, beer and Americana folk music.
This is the third annual Oliver Hazard Day, which is a single day music festival set for 5-11 p.m. downtown. The show will feature four more musical acts: Jack Symes, Brother Elsey, Temme Scott and Scott T. Smith.
“The bands are close to what we are doing. Two of them are singer-songwriters and there are a couple that are a little more rock-y than we are, but pretty much in the same ballpark, with the harmonies,” said Devon East, Oliver Hazard’s electric guitar player. “Bring your lawn chairs, blanket, hat and a mask, if you want to.”
The Waterville trio, made up of East, Michael Belazis and Griffin McCulloch, is named after Oliver Hazard Perry. Perry was a U.S. naval officer who became a national hero after defeating a British squadron in the Battle of Lake Erie in the War of 1812.
The event shuts down Third Street, with a full performance stage blocking off one end of the street. The other end will feature food trucks and beer from Patron Saints Brewing.
“We’re looking forward to five different acts, coming from all over the country to perform,” said Oliver Hazard pianist McCulloch. “Each one will play about a 45-minute set, there will be food trucks and Patron Saints Brewing will be brewing a special beer for the event, called Oliver Hazing.”
In teaming up with Patron Saints Brewery, they created a custom canned beer that has a scannable QR code that sends the user to their new single, “Fly Right.” All of the beer proceeds will be going to the Toledo Arts Commission.
The band was busy during the pandemic shutdown. They spent their time writing and recording a new album. The single was launched digitally on July 29.
“It’s our first song off the album and it’s kind of the theme song to the festival this year,” said Michael Belazis, who plays acoustic guitar and is the lead singer.
The band has a new touring model based on living room gigs that were held during the pandemic.
“We’ve created our own tour model, which is called the living room tour,” Belazis said. “We have a submission process on our website and folks from all around the country, including internationally, will submit for us to do a concert in their living room for them and about 50 of the friends, family and acquaintances.”
He said that the shows are more intimate and harken back to the laid-back vibe of old coffee house shows. A fan suggested the new format.
“It was such a successful event, with everyone super tuned in to the music, and we were able to have all the money we made that night go directly to us, instead of to some dingy venue bar owner,” Belazis said. “The hard part about playing in bars is that no one is really listening.
“We just wanted to figure out a way to harness people’s attention and put our music in the right context for listening.”
The living room tours allowed them to continue building their fan base.
“We kind of ran with it. Since then we’ve performed in over a hundred living rooms,” Belazis said. “Since the pandemic it has sort of become an adopted touring model.”
The guys agreed that it works well with the large weekend festivals.
“We have three festivals we’re doing this summer, along with our own. There’s MerleFest, Tuck Fest and Americana Fest,” East said.
The band’s website is www.olihazard.com.