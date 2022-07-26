Wes Studi Portrait Session

Actor Wes Studi poses for a portrait in New York on June 14, 2022, to promote his film "A Love Song." (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

 Andy Kropa

In Wes Studi's potent and pioneering acting career, he has played vengeful warriors, dying prisoners and impassioned resistance leaders. For three decades, he has arrestingly crafted wide-ranging portraits of the Native American experience. But one thing he had never done in a movie is give someone a kiss.

"I thought it was about time, yeah," Studi, 74, says chuckling.

0
0
0
0
0