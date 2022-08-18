Media-Streaming

This image released by Netflix shows, from left, Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Noah Schnapp as Will Byers, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers, and Eduardo Franco as Argyle in "Stranger Things." This summer has been a breakthrough for streaming, with the time viewers spent with services like Netflix and Hulu outpacing broadcast and cable television networks in July for the first month ever. (Netflix via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — This summer has been a breakthrough for streaming, with the time viewers spent watching services like Netflix and Hulu outpacing broadcast and cable television networks in July for the first month ever.

Viewers spent 35% of their time with streamers, 34% on cable networks and 22% watching broadcast television last month, the Nielsen company said Thursday. Video on demand or DVD playback accounted for much of the other time.

