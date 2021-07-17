Photographer John Rockwood has spent a career capturing the essence of live rock and blues performances in single frames.
His photos of the famous and obscure have graced the pages of rock and blues magazines since the early 1970s, when his dad bought him a good Nikon instead of an Instamatic camera. Around Northwest Ohio his original prints can still be seen.
“When I started taking pictures I just wanted to document and meet the guys. This was in the early ‘70s. I’d been up to the Ann Arbor Blues Festival in 69,” Rockwood said. “My mind was blown. There was James Cotton, Lightening Hopkins, Sam Lay, Magic Sam.”
Howard’s Club H in Bowling Green has a handful of Rockwood’s photos behind the bar and the photos get changed up. Try to catch Rockwood’s shots of the great Willie Dixon, probably the most prolific writer of blues music. There’s a one of him in the old bar office, which would occasionally serve as a dressing room.
Rockwood was introduced to the blues while buying records by the Paul Butterfield Band, John Mayall, Eric Clapton and the Rolling Stones. It was the B-sides and writers that caught Rockwood’s attention.
Rockwood has caught many of the biggest names on crystal clear Kodachrome from out in the audience, the dressing room and when stars are getting in their cars.
His photo credits are known in the rock world for his shots of big names like David Bowie, Bruce Springsteen and Elvis, but it was the blues that made him pick up a camera.
“If you love something, it’s not work. It’s a labor of love,” Rockwood said.
The photos also led to being co-owner of Blue Suit Records.
With the label he helped produce did nine zydeco festivals and 12 blues festivals, spreading the blues in more live shows.
“All of a sudden, people I had grown up watching on “Ed Sullivan,” like Eric Burdon, Gary Puckett, the Rascals, I was just in the middle of it,” Rockwood said. “I learned by hit and miss. I just started taking pictures. I was into the music. One of the first musicians I ever met was ‘Big Jack’ Reynolds,” Rockwood said. “He was the first guy I took pictures of. Then I just started going to places.”
In 1972 he went to a blues festival at the Sports Arena in Toledo.
“It was pretty crazy. It was Muddy Waters, J.B. Hutto, ‘One-String’ Sam, Buddy and Junior. I was backstage, because I knew these guys. I took all these pictures. Well (magazine) got a hold of me and asked if they could get a hold of the photos,” Rockwood said.
His first assigned photo shoot was of a 16-year-old Tanya Tucker at the Lucas County Fair.
“After that I started getting assignments from these guys. Back then music was happening all the time. Every weekend there was somebody at the Sports Arena and I ended up doing all those shows,” Rockwood said.
He would work with a writer, who would interview the musicians.
In a single weekend he might meet Frank Zappa and Waylon Jennings. He spent an entire day with Kiss, and was in the front row of their Sports Arena show where the band’s pyrotechnics lit part of the stage on fire.
The assignments varied considerably, from taking shots of band members getting to the hotel, to performances and portraits.
It was a different time. He was often the only photographer an event.
“There could be J. Geils, Peter Frampton, all these bands. I was there to shoot only one band, and I’d wind up shooting all the others,” Rockwood said. “I would shoot Bob Seger all the time. He was a local guy.”
It’s the portraits that set Rockwood apart.
He’s made a record of the iconic wrinkles of grizzled bluesmen to the made-up faces of the members of Kiss.
His photo of Toledo blues pianist Roman Griswold’s hand is on the back cover of “Martin Scorsese Presents the Blues: Piano Blues” documentary, directed by Clint Eastwood.
Rockwood is originally from Cleveland, but moved to Northwest Ohio in the early 1960s and attended the University of Toledo. He has four sisters and two brothers. His two sons, Ian and Julian, are both married and he has four grandchildren.
His wife, Jennifer, died six years ago. She taught at UT.
“We were very tight. She taught theater and drama at the university. She turned me on to Shakespeare and I turned her on to Muddy Waters,” Rockwood said.
Today he lives in Toledo. After 40 years, he’s retired from Owens Corning after holding several jobs in the maintenance department.
“Those times are gone,” Rockwood said of his photo career. “You’re never going to see them again. It’s all a money-making business now and God bless anyone who gets into it,” Rockwood said.
You can regularly see Rockwood’s latest photos in Living Blues magazine, where he’s a contributing photographer.
Today, the best place to see a large display of Rockwood’s photos, set up in almost museum fashion, is at Third Street Cigar in Waterville.