FREMONT – The Hayes Presidential Library & Museums will have its first Verandah Concert of the season on Wednesday with increased safety protocols.
The Cottonwood Jam String Band, a traditional acoustic string band, will perform on the verandah of the historic Hayes Home at 7 p.m.
The ice cream social, which traditionally takes place right before the Verandah Concerts, is canceled. Visitors are welcome to bring snacks or picnics to enjoy on the spacious lawn of the home.
Visitors can bring a lawn chair or blanket for seating on the lawn. Admission is free.
In order to maintain safety, visitors are asked to keep at least 6 feet of distance between their household group and other visitors. Household groups can be as small as one person. Face coverings are encouraged, but not required, on the grounds.
If there is inclement weather, the concert could be canceled. For updates, visit rbhayes.org or call 800-998-7737. Updates also will be posted on Hayes Presidential’s social media pages.
Although Hayes Presidential is temporarily closed on Wednesdays, bathrooms will be available.
Hayes PresidentThe Hayes Presidential Library & Museums is located at Spiegel Grove at the corner of Hayes and Buckland avenues.
For information, call 419-332-2081, or visit rbhayes.org.