‘First Monday’ features music, readings

The first “First Monday” event is set for next week at the Black Swamp Players building, 115 E. Oak St., from 7-9 p.m.
There will be live music by Tim Tegge and the Black Swamp Boys, and staged readings from two melodramas.
Posted: Wednesday, January 29, 2020 4:33 pm
Posted in A&E, Local A&E on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 4:33 pm.
