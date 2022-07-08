PERRYSBURG — The Guild of Artists & Artisans will return to the main boulevard for the 18th Annual Levis Commons Fine Art Fair.
This year’s event will be held Aug. 20-21 at the Town Center at Levis Commons’ Main boulevard.
“We’re excited to return to the main boulevard so our fair-goers and artists alike can take advantage of the lovely ambiance of the town center’s fountain, the shade of the beautiful trees, and check out the shops while enjoying this year’s Levis Commons Fine Art Fair,” said marketing and partnerships director, Allison Buck.
The event features 100 artists, working in jewelry, ceramics, painting, glass, photography and fiber.
The fair will highlight many returning artists such as the featured artist and painter, Mary Jane Erard, jeweler Kristin Perkins, metal sculptor Troy Anderson and printmaker Jesse Richard. New to this event is mixed media 2D artist Loren Burkey.
For more information and a complete list of participating artists visitLevisCommonsFineArtFair.com.
In addition to high-quality art, there will be exciting live music and entertainment. Headliners include indie/R&B musician Reina Mystique on Saturday from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and singer-songwriter and fingerstyle guitarist Monte Pride, whose songs recall the vocals of Simon & Garfunkel, on Sunday from 2:30-4:30 p.m.
There will also be children’s activities led by Toledo School of Arts students and with face painting and hands-on art-making.
Held outdoors, there will be free parking and admission. Hours are 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.
The Guild of Artists & Artisans is a non-profit, membership organization of professional artists that was established in 1970. The guild is best known for its award-winning Ann Arbor Summer Art Fair.