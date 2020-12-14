A new fine art exhibit featuring local talent from Northwest Ohio has now opened at the Sam B’s Restaurant Gallery, 163 S. Main St.
The exhibition called “Play It Forward” features the beauty of the world and the strength of the human spirit in adversity. The collection of over 150 new pieces will be on display at the restaurant through March during normal restaurant hours. Currently the restaurant is open for indoor dining and/or purchase of local talent on Monday-Thursdays from 4-9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 4-10 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m- 8 p.m.
Since his retirement as president of Buckeye TeleSystem and the chief technical officer of Block Communications, Joseph Jensen has enjoyed traveling and capturing places and moments with his award-winning photography. Among his works in this exhibition are framed panoramic images of Atlantis, Keystone Colorado, Kauai and Naples Florida. Also featured are large calming and hopeful images of cathedrals of nature and manmade origin such as a historic church in Rome taken from he Plaza Borghese and the monolithic images of Vernal Falls in Yosemite and Horseshoe Bend National Parks.
Artist Melanie Stinson created fanciful images using colored ink on plastic like Yupo Paper, and Annette Jensen created stylized watercolors or mixed media pieces with titles such as “Joy,” “Hope among Chaos” and “Sunny Days Ahead.”
Artist Darlene Krohn has created not only custom gemstone jewelry, but mixed media pieces featuring paper mache moldings from live models decorated in cultural themes and framed in plexi-glass cases. Jewelry Artists Kate Argow and Mary Mascazine have innovative new creations, as well as custom facial masks made from exotic decorator fabrics.
Back by popular demand are the vintage jewelry collages in both 2-D and 3-D designs by artist Mary Jo Bailin including seasonal and holiday themes. Also among the most popular handmade gifts from local artisans are the handmade jewelry boxes of Perrysburg artist David Grabarczyk, or custom wood cutting boards by Thomas Wood. Also featured is the paper bead creations of Haiti artists brought to us from Missions International who depends on sales from U,S. customers to provide for their families.
Stop in to see additional works by many other artists including photography by David Ridenour, and custom writing instruments by artist Rick Bailin.