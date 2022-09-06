Shuttle hours are Friday 4 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Saturday 8:30 a.m.-12:30 a.m., Sunday 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
The shuttle runs every half hour.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Shuttle hours are Friday 4 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Saturday 8:30 a.m.-12:30 a.m., Sunday 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
The shuttle runs every half hour.
The price is $3 per ride, per person.
Shuttle stops:
• Wood County Fairgrounds, corner of Haskins and Poe roads, use the entrance off Poe Road.
• Meijer parking lot, east of Interstate 75 (south end of lot).
Parking
Parking is available in public parking lots and residential side streets. Metered parking is free Friday after 5 p.m. and all day Saturday and Sunday.
Improper parking is cause for a fine or towing, as indicated on area signs. The festival is not responsible for fees incurred as a result of parking illegally.
Handicap parking
Handicap parking is available around the downtown area in designated spots. A 20-space handicap lot is located on North Church Street beside the City Administration Building. Attendees may drop off and pick up handicapped visitors near the festival and then park at any of the shuttle stops.