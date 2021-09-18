Introducing … a movie column written jointly by a baby boomer and a millennial who also happen to be father and son.
We hope they will be in agreement on something, especially considering their passion for film and its influence on American culture.
The column’s concept is deviously simple. Identify a topic, discuss our individual “takes” while offering recommendations that may influence the reader and motivate them to explore films normally outside their wheelhouse.
Today our “takes” will be introductory.
Take One (Denny)
The goal of most filmmakers is to tell a story using visual and auditory means to convey a concept. All films are created to either entertain, educate or emotionally move the audience. Our emotions may range from anger to sadness to joy or to fear. Great films do all three “E”s by manipulating the viewer to the director’s and producer’s point of view.
My writing is influenced by many decades of movie-going experience. I grew up with the black-and-white Hollywood films of the ‘30s and ‘40s. I became a full-blown cinephile in the ‘60s and ‘70s, often watching over 200 films, in theaters, each year.
My point of view may be more mature but my excitement and love of movies remain child-like. There is much I want to share with our readers and countless films I hope you will want to explore.
Thirty years ago I began writing a film column for the Sentinel-Tribune called Video Views. At the time, people were renting VHS tapes from video stores, grocery stores, pharmacies and even gas station carry-outs. Later, it was DVDs — rented or bought by those that wanted to watch movies in their homes.
Over the course of a decade, and close to 300 columns, I explored the wide range of current and old movies available to the viewing public. Today, it’s all about streaming services.There are thousands of films from all over the world available for your viewing pleasure. In our next column we’ll begin to explore what’s out there.
Take Two (Carson)
At the age of 10, as a typical Midwestern boy, I became obsessed with seeing R-rated movies. “Die Hard” topped my list for years, closely followed by “Pulp Fiction,” “Robocop,” and a host of Schwarzenegger movies.
My dad had over a thousand VHS tapes in our basement and I’d scan the titles, making lists aided by dial-up internet research about which films had the highest body counts, which used the most swear words, and which had even a glimpse of nudity.
My dad struck a deal with me. He’d let me watch the R-rated movies, but on one condition — I had to first watch all of the classic movies in the house: Film noirs, westerns, musicals and swashbucklers. I hastily agreed.
I began making lists of all the movies I had to watch before I got to my first R-rated outing, and it was in the hundreds. I trudged downstairs to pick my first tape that night.
Years passed. Late one night, he noticed something had shifted. When I was given a rare carte blanche over the tape library, I picked something he didn’t expect: John Ford’s “The Quiet Man.”
“Oh, really?”, he said, having anticipated a violent Steven Seagal vehicle. The full ramifications hadn’t set in yet, but his scheme had been successful. I was losing interest in those cartoonish R-rated flicks, opting for a slow, sentimental romance with John Wayne and Maureen O’Hara.
Over the years my interest in film expanded. I doggedly checked out materials from the local library, eventually orchestrating an inter-library loan operation that spanned the state of Ohio.
I took a job as an usher at Showcase Cinemas in Maumee, working my way up to projectionist with 35mm film before the digital conversion in cinemas. After several years, I moved to Chicago for graduate school, while working in a 16mm film archive. My universe exploded when I gained access to films that I never knew existed.
Today, I work in the film department at the Museum of Modern Art in New York. I get to watch the most sublime and diverse array of movies ever made as part of my day job — not a bad gig. I also teach experimental video at the School of Visual Arts, where each semester I make a deal with my students similar to the deal my father made with me years ago: Be open to everything that I show you, and I’ll be open to everything that you make.
Twenty years ago my father cultivated a passion in me. I’m fortunate that I get to do the same for the next generation. Now, I’m excited to bring the fruits of that passion back home.