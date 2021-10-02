Traditionally, the new year begins on Jan. 1, but for families with school-age children the new year begins in August. For those of a certain age, the school year never began before Labor Day. Today, let’s explore Hollywood’s long history of school-themed movies.
Take One
There’s no doubt that a foreigner, viewing the United States, would see a skewed picture of adolescence: Students lounging on sunny beaches, raging parties at sprawling mansions with absentee parents, bumbling police that let every “punk” off with little more than a lecture. Because of the proximity to Hollywood, the vast majority of recent high school movies have been set in the California high-life: “Fast Times at Ridgemont High,” “Bring It On,” “Superbad” and “Booksmart.”
But the reality is a bit more nuanced: The landscape is often flat and dreary, economic realities impact daily lives, and the line between right and wrong is hard to demarcate. Below are films that capture what it’s like to grow up in a swath of the country rarely seen on the big screen. the Midwest. (Chicagoan John Hughes is a notable exception.)
“Election” (1999) Streaming with subscription on Hulu and Amazon Prime.
Alexander Payne’s pitch-black comedy about a “stolen” high school election features Reese Witherspoon, in a second breakout role after “Cruel Intentions.” Her character, Tracy Flick, is waging a scorched-earth campaign for class president which seems destined to succeed, until a populist named Tammy Metzler (newcomer Jessica Campbell) starts to rack up attention with a nihilistic anti-government platform. (Sound familiar?) Matthew Broderick plays a civics teacher who learns of an unsavory sexual relationship between Tracy and another teacher. Payne’s caustic comedy is so effective because he doesn’t condescend to his characters — the students have as much agency as their teachers which makes them flawed yet subtly rounded: self-involved, lustful, charismatic, and, at times, even principled.
“Cooley High” (1975) Streaming for free on YouTube.
Dismissed for years as the “Black American Graffiti,” Michael Schultz’s portrait of North Side Chicago teenagers is anything but derivative. Led by an excellent cast of young Black actors (including Glynn Turman, whose career has been bookended by landmark television shows “Peyton Place” and “The Wire”), Schultz goes so far as to give every character an absorbing narrative arc and never shies from the uncomfortable growing pains that makes many filmmakers squeamish. The film boasts a supercool soundtrack, with Diana Ross, the Four Tops, Stevie Wonder and countless Motown stars, making it easy on the ears.
“Go Tigers! (2001) Kenneth A. Carlson;” Streaming for a fee on Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime.
One of the delightful twists of our newfound streaming era is that entire back catalogs of distributors surface in unexpected places. Such is the case with a small IFC Films documentary from the early 2000s called “Go Tigers!” about one season in the life of students at Massillon Washington High School, the legendary Ohio football factory in which a pigskin is placed in the crib of every newborn boy. Massillon, a rust-belt town devastated by deindustrialization and blight, projects all of its hopes and dreams onto the high school football team and the student-athletes carry that weight in every practice and on every Friday night. Some rise to heroism, others buckle under the pressure, but all of them represent the realities of the American dream.
Take Two
A history lesson: 1939 is considered Hollywood’s greatest year. “Gone With the Wind” was nominated for 13 Academy Awards and won 10 (including two special Oscars). Yet the Best Actor award did not go to GWTW’s Clark Gable but rather was handed to Robert Donat as the aging, stuffy English schoolmaster in “Goodbye Mr Chips.” Donat’s heartwarming portrayal of a lifelong educator remains inspiring. A personal favorite.
Two films from the 1950s are worth exploring. First is “Bright Road” (1953) starring Dorothy Danridge, Harry Belafonte and a predominantly black cast. The story is centered around a small rural Alabama elementary school. Belafonte is the authoritarian school principal, while Danridge shines as the compassionate teacher dedicated to helping her students adapt to an unfair world. “The Blackboard Jungle” (1955) is a classic expose of big city schools in the 1950’s starring Glenn Ford, Ann Francis with a teenage Vic Morrow and Toledo’s own Jamie Farr.
On a lighter side, let’s look at two of the most popular school-themed movies from the 1980s. First up is Amy Heckerling’s “Fast Times at Ridgemont Times” (1982) starring Jennifer Jason Leigh, Judge Reinhold and Phoebe Cates. Drugs, sex and rock ‘n’ roll are the overriding themes in this coming of age comedy. Sean Penn is the zoned-out surfer dude and Jeff Spicoli steals every scene he’s in.
Is there anyone who wasn”t charmed by Matthew Broderick in “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” (1986)? Bueller is the “cool kid,” the most popular senior and the biggest weasel in suburban Chicago. He’s constantly matching wits with the dean of students and every adult he encounters. Director Hughes showcases many iconic Chicago landmarks.
All movies listed in Take Two are available for a small fee on Amazon Prime or YouTube.
(This column is written jointly by a baby boomer, Denny Parish, and a millennial, Carson Parish, who also happen to be father and son.)