Blue Waterville

Nikki D and the Browns will be opening the seventh annual Blues, Brews & Brats festival in Waterville on Saturday.

 Photo by Roger LaPointe/Sentinel-Tribune

WATERVILLE — Fez in hand, Chicago’s Lil’ Ed and the Blues Imperials will headline the seventh annual Blues, Brews and Brats festival, which will feature four performances.

Waterville Rotary and Third Street Cigar have again teamed up to close off much of downtown for the the blues shows that will start at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags