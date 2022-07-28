WATERVILLE — Fez in hand, Chicago’s Lil’ Ed and the Blues Imperials will headline the seventh annual Blues, Brews and Brats festival, which will feature four performances.
Waterville Rotary and Third Street Cigar have again teamed up to close off much of downtown for the the blues shows that will start at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.
John Henry of Third Street Cigar, and Third Street Cigar Records, is excited about the line-up.
“It’s going to be a fantastic line-up this year. We’ve got Nikki D and the Browns, which is a kind-of sanctified soulful blues. They are from Toledo and a very unique act, that kicks things off at 5:30. Then we’ve got 3-time Grammy nominee John Primer, who is a Chicago blues legend. He’s been around for a long, long time. Then we’ve got John Nemeth, coming from Memphis, Tennessee. He’s been nominated several times as blues performer of the year. Then we’ll close it out with the sensational Lil’ Ed and the Blues Imperials, who have really kind of done it all in the blues circle,” Henry said.
Ed-Heads will be in attendance for the finale.
“He is the only repeat act we’ve ever put on there, and it was by popular demand, because if you’ve ever been to a show, you would understand. They call Lil’ Ed fans Ed-Heads, so if you’ve never been to a Lil’ Ed show, he’s got a big following,” Henry said.
“I know they love the music. I guess they like the way I act and my personality. We always seem to have a good time. I just think they love the music and love to be around me,” Lil’ Ed Williams said.
His unusual phrasing and style has been labeled a positive, joyful blues.
“That’s the thing about blues, it’s never really just sad and lonely. It’s just sad temporarily. The thing about the blues is it lets you know the grass is greener on the other side and the sun will shine in the next couple days. It’s not like you’re gonna be in misery all your life. That’s the good thing about the blues,” Williams said.
His band, which he assembled 34 years ago, is more like a family. It includes Michael Garret on guitar, Kelly Littleton on drums and James “Pookie” Young on bass.
The festival, like most other live music events, did not take place in 2020.
“This is actually the eighth year,” Henry said. “You know, we probably started off with maybe 500 attending, but we’re in the thousands now. It’s always a debate, but it’s probably quadrupled in size, from the beginning. It’s certainly the largest blues festival around here.”
There will be five food trucks, a merchandise tent and enhanced sound system.
“There’s a pent-up demand for live music,” Henry said. “I think it obviously affected it tremendously for two years, with shows being canceled and artists not being on tour. I think last year the audiences came out, but the shows had lighter attendance. I think we’re getting back to a more pre-COVID approach to things.”
Williams echoed what Henry has seen.
“I was two years off the road. It’s just now started. It’s not really back. It’s just now really started and people are getting a little comfortable and have some musicians. It not only affected the musicians, but the bar owners and the small stores,” Williams said.
He is working on the band’s ninth album, and testing songs on the road. The band is still promoting the album that came out just before the pandemic shutdown.
Life on the road isn’t new for Williams. He started as a kid.
Williams’ trademark fez did not get him the attention from the highly competitive 1970s Chicago blues scene. As a 12-year-old it was his virtuoso slide guitar work that got him noticed. He’d learned the style from his uncle, the blues legend J.B. Hutto and honed it over the decades.
Catch his YouTube video of the live “Icicles in my Meatloaf” and listen to the conversation he has where he makes the guitar sound as if it is talking back to him.
Festival attendees can bring their own lawn chair. Food, including the brats and adult beverage, will be available for purchase. Tickets are $15 and available day of the show.