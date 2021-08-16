The 2021 Black Swamp Arts Festival poster was revealed on Friday at the Downtown BG Live Event. Artist Amy Karlovec, who has designed posters in the past for the festival, said that she wanted to come up with a design that when seen, would make people feel alive, energized and excited for the upcoming festival after a year hiatus. “At the beginning of the lockdown, I started to play around with a whimsical design style that then led to incorporating alcohol ink artwork from my two daughters, Bella. 14, and Natalie 10, and my mother-in-law, Peg. All of the textures used in the illustrations are scanned from my family’s original alcohol ink artwork. From the dancing blades of grass and flowers, to the bright yellow background and blue clouds, to the iconic graphics of the festival - this year’s poster was a family collaboration.” The live music and arts festival set for Sept. 10-12.
