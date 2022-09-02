Fall Film Preview

This image released by Sony Pictures shows Viola Davis in "The Woman King." 

 Sony Pictures via AP

NEW YORK (AP) — Gina Prince-Bythewood didn't get very far into reading the script for "The Woman King," a historical epic about a real West African army of female warriors, before she knew she wanted to direct it.

"Literally five pages into it I knew it was going to be my next film," Prince-Bythewood says. "I felt so connected to these women. I was so excited. When they rise up out of the grass I was like, 'Ohhhh, I want to shoot that.'"

