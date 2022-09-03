Fall Film Preview

This combination of images shows promotional art for upcoming films, top row from left, "The Banshees of inisherin," "Black Adam," "Blonde," "Bros," "Don't Worry Darling," bottom row from left, "Halloween Ends," "My Policeman," "She Said," "Ticket to Paradise" and "Till." (Searchlight Pictures/Warner Bros. Pictures/Netflix/Universal Pictures/Warner Bros. Pictures/Universal Pictures/Amazon/Universal Pictures/Universal Pictures/United Artists Releasing via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — For the first time in three years, the fall movie industrial complex is lurching back into high gear. Festival red carpets are rolled out. Oscar campaigns are primed. Long-awaited blockbusters, like "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" and "Avatar: The Way of Water," are poised for big box office.

But after the tumult of the pandemic, can the fall movie season just go back to way it was? Many are hoping it can. After two springtime editions, the Academy Awards have returned to a more traditional early March date.

