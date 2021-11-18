The Bowling Green State University Department of Theatre and Film will present Alight: Fall Dance Concert at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Donnell Theatre at the Wolfe Center for the Arts.
Part of the 2021-‘22 Mainstage Season, Alight: Fall Dance Concert celebrates a return of live dance performance and highlights the versatility of the BGSU dance program with modern, jazz and tap dance on display.
Directed by Colleen Murphy, associate teaching professor, the show features choreography by Tammy Metz Starr, Adrienne Ansel and undergraduate dance minor Makenzie Stephens. The production also includes lighting design by Steve Boone, associate professor, and sound design by Jason Walton, digital technology coordinator. Undergraduate Katie Hicks manages the show.
Dancers include Ansel, Samson Akanni, Emma Brown, Alexa Burak, Joseph Galati, Kayleigh Hahn, Kate Hans, Madelyn Huzyak, Mae LaBelle, Leah Lattanzi, Madeline Lindow, Nicole Line, Laila May, Elizabeth Mills, Molly Moreland, Murphy, Pachiano, Elizabeth Panas, Emily Ritchie, Metz Starr, Katrina Staup, Stephens, Regina Wolf and Sky Yang.
Tickets are available for purchase online from the BGSU Arts Box Office or by calling 419-372-8171. Individuals with disabilities requiring accommodations are asked to call 419-372-8495 prior to the show.
BGSU requires face coverings.
For information, contact the BGSU Department of Theatre and Film at 419-372-2222.