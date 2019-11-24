Evie will be singing songs of the season - Sentinel-Tribune: A&E

Evie will be singing songs of the season

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, November 24, 2019 11:00 am

Evie will be singing songs of the season

Bowling Green vocalist Evie Van Vorhis will be sharing the songs of the holiday season at several venues:

Nov. 30 at 1 p.m. - Woodhaven Health Care in BG

Login required

We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one.

Please click the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.

Need an account? Create one now.

You must login to view the full content on this page.

Login required

We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one.

Please click the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.

Need an account? Create one now.

More about

More about

More about

Posted in , on Sunday, November 24, 2019 11:00 am. | Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended
Popular Facebook Activity

Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

Calendar

© Copyright 2019, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]