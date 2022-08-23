Emmys-Guide

This Sept. 22, 2019 file photo shows a view of the stage at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards are set for Monday, Sept. 12, at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles. The roughly three-hour ceremony will begin at 8 p.m. EDT and air live on NBC and, for free, on the streaming service Peacock. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

 Chris Pizzello

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Are you ready for some football? Fine, but the return of the NFL is why the 2022 Emmy Awards have been drop-kicked from their usual Sunday berth to Monday.

Television's top awards rotate among the top four networks, and this year's broadcast home, NBC, has reserved the second Sunday night in September for Tampa Bay vs. Dallas. After the Emmys slogged through two years of pandemic-restricted ceremonies, a day's delay seems a minor annoyance.

