The Downtown BG - Special Improvement District had a lot of positive feedback from merchants wanting to support local artists and has submitted and received permission from the city to start hosting the Downtown Artist Pop-Ups series.
These pop-ups will be on the sidewalks in front of participating Downtown BG stores every Saturday from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. starting this weekend through Labor Day weekend.
The artists may vary by weekend.
“Hopefully this will increase foot traffic in downtown Bowling Green, as it does with the Black Swamp Arts Festival, and be a benefit to everyone,” said Tony Vetter, director of Downtown BG S.I.D.
For more information or to join, email info@downowtownbgohio.org or call 419-354-4332.
More information can be found at www.downtownbgohio.org/downtown-artist-pop-ups.