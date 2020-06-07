PERRYSBURG – The Town Center at Levis Commons will hold a micro-concert series for the lunch crowd.
Music at the fountain will feature live, local musicians from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. every Wednesday (weather-dependent) and is ideal for the community to grab a to-go lunch from a Levis Commons restaurant and enjoy music while they eat.
“We’re introducing a live micro-concert series for the Wednesday lunch crowd as a baby step back into community events for Levis Commons,” said Marketing Director Christine Best.