Levis commons

File. A woman crosses a street at Levis Commons in Perrysburg.

 Photo by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune

PERRYSBURG – The Town Center at Levis Commons will hold a micro-concert series for the lunch crowd.

Music at the fountain will feature live, local musicians from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. every Wednesday (weather-dependent) and is ideal for the community to grab a to-go lunch from a Levis Commons restaurant and enjoy music while they eat.

“We’re introducing a live micro-concert series for the Wednesday lunch crowd as a baby step back into community events for Levis Commons,” said Marketing Director Christine Best.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags