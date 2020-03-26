FILE - This July 28, 2018 file photo shows Robert Englund participating in the "Eli Roth's History of Horror " panel during the TCA Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills, Calif. After playing Freddy Krueger on film eight times and on TV, Englund says he looks forward to seeing the “A Nightmare on Elm Street” franchise revived and someone else taking on the murderous role and upping the ante with technology and special effects.