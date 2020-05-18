FILE - In an Aug. 15, 2017 file photo, fans wait in line outside Graceland, Elvis Presley's Memphis home, in Memphis, Tenn. Elvis Presley’s Graceland says it will reopen Thursday, May 21, 2020 after it shut down tours and exhibits due to the new coronavirus outbreak. The tourist attraction in Memphis, Tennessee, said Sunday that it has adjusted its tours, and restaurant and retail operations, since it closed in March.