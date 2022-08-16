Elvis Fans Mississippi

Elvis fans tour the Elvis Presley Birthplace on Saturday morning, Aug. 13, 2022, in Tupelo, Miss., for Elvis Fan Appreciation Day. (Adam Robison/The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal via AP)

 Adam Robison

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — The Elvis Presley Birthplace and Museum in Tupelo, Mississippi, has welcomed an increasing number of visitors as fans commemorate the 45th anniversary of Presley's death and a new movie reawakens international interest in the singer.

Roy Turner was named executive director of the Birthplace last fall after longtime leader Dick Guyton retired.

