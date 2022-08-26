Music-Elton John-Britney Spears

This combination of photos show Britney Spears at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on April 12, 2018, left, and Elton John at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Los Angeles. Spears and John have collaborated for the first time, creating the slinky, club-ready single "Hold Me Closer" that sees the pop icons take old sounds and fashion something new. (AP Photo)

 STF

Elton John and Britney Spears have collaborated for the first time, creating the slinky, club-ready single "Hold Me Closer" that sees the pop icons take old sounds and fashion something new.

The funky, piano-driven single uses John's 1971 hit "Tiny Dancer" as the skeleton and adds elements from his songs "The One" and "Don't Go Breaking My Heart," all with Spears voice soaring and fluttering.

