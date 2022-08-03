TV-Grey’s Anatomy-Pompeo

This image released by ABC shows Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey in a scene from "Grey's Anatomy." (ABC via AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dr. Meredith Grey will be cutting back her workload on "Grey's Anatomy."

Series star Ellen Pompeo is set to appear in eight episodes of the hospital drama — about a third of the usual per-season number — when the ABC show returns for its 19th season on Oct. 6.

