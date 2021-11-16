Vocal sextet Ekmeles will perform Monday at 8 p.m. in Bryan Recital Hall at the Moore Musical Arts Center as part of the Bowling Green State University Music at the Forefront concert series.
The concert is free and open to the public and will feature new works by artists James Weeks, Nirmali Fenn, Anthony Braxton and Shawn Jaeger.
Sponsored by the MidAmerican Center for Contemporary Music, Music at the Forefront is an annual concert series featuring performances by accomplished and innovative performers of contemporary music.
BGSU requires face coverings.
For more information, contact Kurt Doles at 419-372-2685 or kdoles@bgsu.edu.
Ekmeles is a vocal ensemble dedicated to the performance of new and rarely heard works of the historical avant-garde. The sextet was founded to present a new a cappella repertoire for solo voices and by collaborating with instrumental ensembles.
Director Jeffrey Gavett, an accomplished singer and graduate of Westminster Choir College and the Manhattan School of Music’s Contemporary Performance Program, has assembled a virtuoso group of colleagues who bring their own diverse backgrounds to the unique challenges of the repertoire.