Ed Sheeran sets all-time highest-grossing tour record

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ed Sheeran's Divide Tour is one for the record books.
Pollstar confirms the 28-year-old British singer's tour will set the all-time highest-grossing tour record with Friday's show in Hannover, Germany.
In this June 18, 2019 file photo, singer Ed Sheeran poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Yesterday' in London. Sheeran’s Divide Tour is one for the record books. Pollstar confirms the 28-year-old British singer’s tour will set the all-time highest-grossing tour record with Friday, Aug. 2, show in Hannover, Germany. Pollstar forecasts the total gross to this point of $736.7 million will top the previous record of $735.4 million set by U2 in 2011.(Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File)
Posted: Friday, August 2, 2019 3:00 pm
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ed Sheeran's Divide Tour is one for the record books.
Pollstar confirms the 28-year-old British singer's tour will set the all-time highest-grossing tour record with Friday's show in Hannover, Germany.
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-5620
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-4641
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-3568
Bowling Green, OH
419-354-9090
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-4611
Bowling Green, OH
© Copyright 2019, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]