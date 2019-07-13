Ed Sheeran confirms he's married to Cherry Seaborn - Sentinel-Tribune: A&E

Ed Sheeran confirms he's married to Cherry Seaborn

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Saturday, July 13, 2019 8:24 pm

Ed Sheeran confirms he's married to Cherry Seaborn

LONDON (AP) — Ed Sheeran has confirmed for the first time that he and long-time girlfriend Cherry Seaborn are married.

British media reported the pair wed before Christmas in front of about 40 friends and family.

Login required

We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one.

Please click the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.

Need an account? Create one now.

You must login to view the full content on this page.

Login required

We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one.

Please click the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.

Need an account? Create one now.

Posted in , on Saturday, July 13, 2019 8:24 pm.

Recommended
Popular Facebook Activity

Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

Calendar

© Copyright 2019, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]