This image provided by Crunchyroll shows a still from “Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero”, which topped the charts in its first weekend in theaters, with $20.1 million in ticket sales according to studio estimates on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. (Crunchyroll via AP)

Idris Elba may go head-to-head with a lion in "Beast," but the action flick was no match for the latest "Dragon Ball" movie at the North American box office this weekend.

"Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero" topped the charts in its first weekend in theaters, with $20.1 million in ticket sales according to studio estimates on Sunday. "Beast," meanwhile, settled for a second-place debut with $11.6 million.

