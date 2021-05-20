Listen to live music in downtown Bowling Green this summer.
Downtown Bowling Green Special Improvement District and the Downtown Foundation will hold Downtown BG LIVE starting on May 28 at 5 p.m. in the parking lot next to McKenzie’s Flower Basket and BG Graphics Company on Main Street. Live music performances can be enjoyed free of charge. Just bring a chair, sit back and enjoy the music.
Tim Concannon will be bringing in musical guests to perform from around the area. Concannon is the host of the Hump Day Revue and co-chair of performing arts for the Black Swamp Arts Festival.
“I’ve always been a big fan of supporting our local musical artists and this is an event I’m sure all will enjoy.” Concannon said.
The dates will be Fridays and Saturdays starting on Memorial Day weekend and ending on Labor Day weekend, Sept. 4. Downtown BG LIVE will be on Friday and Saturday between 5 and 7 p.m. That is a total of 15 weekends or 30 concert dates.
The first concert will be Timmy C and the Game Changers on May 28 and Nikki D and the Sisters of Thunder playing on May 29. Check downtownbgohio.org/downtown-bg-live for upcoming acts or possible show time changes. In case of rain, the show goes on. Juniper Brewery will host any rain dates that happen on a Friday and Docs Big City Saloon will host any rain dates on Saturday.
The stage is donated by the Black Swamp Arts Festival and the parking lot is donated by Floyd Craft and his family.
“Every opportunity we get to increase foot traffic downtown helps our local businesses succeed. Along with the paarklets and DORA this summer it gives another reason to shop, dine and explore Downtown BG.” Said Tony Vetter, director of Downtown Bowling Green S.I.D. and the Downtown Foundation.