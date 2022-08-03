Philanthropy Carnegie Medal

This undated photo courtesy of the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy shows Dolly Parton. Parton will receive the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy in 2022 for the work of her Dollywood Foundation, which famously invested in what would become the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, as well as programs reducing poverty and increasing childhood education. (Courtesy of the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Country superstar Dolly Parton, who made a big donation to help fund coronavirus vaccine research in 2020, is among this year's Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy recipients.

Also being honored are Dallas entrepreneur Lyda Hill, Kenyan industrialist Manu Chandaria, and Lynn and Stacy Schusterman, from the Oklahoma investment family.

