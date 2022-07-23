TV-Shark Week

This image released by Warner Bros. Discovery shows Forrest Galante holding a Papuan epaulette shark. Shark Week, 25 hours of programming dedicated to all varieties of the apex predators, starts July 24 on the Discovery Channel and streaming on discovery+. (Warner Bros. Discovery via AP)

 HONS

NEW YORK (AP) — If you think you're safe avoiding sharks by simply staying out of the water, think again.

A few species of epaulette sharks have evolved to move their pectoral fins in the front and pelvic fins in the back to plod along outside the water at low tide. Just to be perfectly clear: That's on land.

0
0
0
0
0