Britain Diana Auction

The Ford Escort RS Turbo Series 1, that belonged to the late Diana, Princess of Wales, is seen during a preview of an auction at Silverstone circuit, in Northamptonshire, England, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. The Ford Escort RS Turbo was driven by Diana, Princess of Wales from 1985 until 1988 and goes on auction for the first time, on the year that marks the 25th anniversary of her death, on Aug. 31, 1997. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

 Alberto Pezzali

LONDON (AP) — A car driven by Princess Diana in the 1980s sold for 650,000 pounds ($764,000) at auction Saturday, just days before the 25th anniversary of her death.

Silverstone Auctions said there was "fierce bidding" for the black Ford Escort RS Turbo before the sale closed. The U.K. buyer, whose name was not disclosed, paid a 12.5% buyer's premium on top of the selling price, according to the classic car auction house.

