A broad swath of the local artist community is participating in the 14th Annual Northwest Ohio Community Art Exhibition at the Bowling Green State University Fine Arts Center.
The open entry exhibition began Friday and can be seen until July 23.
“There’s just a lot of really strong work in this show, with several individual pieces, in several different areas. There were some abstract pieces, landscapes and, their not realistic, but I would call them objective pieces, like the collages that M.M. Dupay does, they are really very special,” Jacqueline Nathan, BGSU gallery director, said. “What I love the most is the high quality and variety in a non-juried show, because it really shows the depth of talent in Northwest Ohio.
“It’s very unusual to have a non-juried show. You will have them at county fairs, and events like that,” she said. “I love the idea of opening it up. People who are amateur artists, or have other jobs and things they need to take care of, feel hesitant about entering an exhibition.”
The exhibit is free and open to the public, and features artists aged 16 and up, working in a variety of mediums. This year the show includes 85 works by 34 artists from five Northwest Ohio counties, many of which are available for sale.
Several of the artists are graduate students, like Best of Show winner Crystalyn Hutchens. There were two BGSU professors. Tom Muir, who won the Toledo Federation of Arts Societies Award and teaches in the School of Art, and Matthew Donahue, a pop culture professor, musician and award-winning documentarian.
Because of social distancing requirements the usual opening night crowd was by appointment only. Honorable Mention artists Jennifer Sheriff and Emily Wigglesworth spoke about their pieces.
“There’s a little bit of irony in this piece. It’s called ‘Afterthought.’ There’s actually another complete painting underneath it. I’m a relatively new artist so I’m very much still in an experimental phase with my techniques and approaches with abstract art,” Sheriff said. “I did a completely different painting that had every color under the rainbow, and then for a few months I kept coming back and thinking, after the fact, that it just wasn’t done. There was more to be created. … I took the risk of whitewashing my entire painting.
She didn’t use a paintbrush, opting for a pallet knife. From a distance it looks like a digital creation, with hundreds of small rectangles of acrylic paint color. Some of the many colors were added, while others were discovered through subtraction.
Sheriff, who is an attorney and works as Lucas County’s Child Protection ombudsman, started painting three years ago.
“Very few people I work with know that I paint,” she said. “I’m a true believer that a person’s artistic journey can start at any age. It’s never too late in life to pick up a paintbrush, or different tool and express yourself.”
Wigglesworth, who is the treasurer for a drag organization on campus, is in her fourth year in graphic design. Her self portrait painting, oil on canvas, is called “Agency Over Identity.”
“A lot of what drag is about is controlling your identity. It’s an art form that plays with identity and I thought that was a very interesting thing. So I decided to use my drag make-up as reference,” Wigglesworth said. “The makeup is kind of like a tool for taking control over how others see you.”
Juror Ellen Mensch is a fine artist, illustrator, curator and adjunct lecturer. She works at Purdue Fort Wayne as a lecturer and as the exhibitions and marketing coordinator for Artlink Contemporary Gallery in Fort Wayne, Indiana. She received her Master of Fine Arts from BGSU in 2020.
Her comments on her selections for the winning pieces of art were presented in a video.
“For the NowOH Best of Show Award, I actually chose ‘Metamorphosis’ by Crystalyn Hutchens, because it immediately stood out to me as soon as I walked into the gallery,” Mensch said. “It think it’s a really nice choice with the deep orange of the oxidized steel with that bright turquoise of the oil paint, is a really nice combo. Then as I got closer I realized the orange was coming from the steel, rather than just paint and I found it even more interesting.”
Award winners are:
Best of Show: Crystalyn Hutchens, “Metamorphosis” $500
Toledo Federation of Art Societies Award: Tom Muir, “Beekeeper’s Neckpiece” $250
BGSU School of Art Award: Donna Marie Beauregard, “Melanie’s Bruise” $250
Bowling Green Arts Council Youth Art Award: Chloe Kozal, “Sent with Love” $100
First Place 2D: M.M. Dupay, “She Was Navigating a Different Kind of Spectacle” $150
Second Place 2D: Randy Bennett, “No Parking” $100
First Place 3D: Amy Fell, “Mossy Stones” $150
Second Place 3D: Alyssa Radtke, “Unstable Vessel” $100
Honorable Mentions:
Emily Wigglesworth, “Agency Over Identity”
Brennen Otersen, “Vitality”
Anna Yates, “Until the Meter Stops Running”
Jennifer Sheriff, “Afterthought”
Andrew Vogelpohl, “Ticklish Spot”