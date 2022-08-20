Fashion Sex Toy Shoes

Plastic Soul shoes are modeled outside the Doc Johnson factory and corporate offices, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Los Angeles. Streetwear label Rose in Good Faith and sex toy company Doc Johnson have partnered to create a shoe derived in part from unused or defective sex toys. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

 Chris Pizzello

NEW YORK (AP) — Sex toys and shoes? Try, sex toys IN shoes.

A little streetwear label has partnered with a giant in the adult toy industry to create a shoe derived in part from unused, defective amusements that come off the manufacturing line as misfits.

0
0
0
0
0