The 28th Annual Art Walk is back.
“We were going to postpone this event due to COVID-19, but we have found a way to still deliver a community event with your involvement thanks to technology,” said Tony Vetter, director of Downtown Bowling Green S.I.D.
Downtown Bowling Green S.I.D. and the Bowling Green Arts Council would like to inviting everyone to be a part of our Virtual Art Walk on April 25.
Awards will be selected by popular vote from the community. T
he show and voting will be featured at: https://downtownbgohio.org/art-walk.
Vote for your favorite artist online starting on April 15 and ending on April 24 at noon. The winners of the first, second and third place prizes will be announced on April 25.
There is no entry fee, but space will be limited to 35 artists. To be a part of this free show, go to bowlinggreenartscouncil@gmail.com and apply by April 10.
The goal is to have online performances by local musicians.
The flamingos that were to be decorated this year will be presented next year for raffle at the 2021 Art Walk.
For more information visit www.downtownbgohio.org/art-walk.