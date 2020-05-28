TOLEDO – The deadline for the Toledo Museum of Art’s COVID-19 Virtual Quilting Bee has been extended.
Photos of finished quilt blocks should be submitted by 11:59 p.m., June 22. The virtual quilting bee has been organized in advance of TMA’s upcoming exhibition Radical Tradition: American Quilts and Social Change (Nov. 21, 2020-Feb. 14, 2021).
Art and museums offer a space for many to reflect, process and respond during difficult times, and quilting bees have long been an activity for community building, shared labor and intergenerational engagement. Community members near and far are encouraged to submit quilt blocks that address aspects of life amid the current global pandemic, which marks a moment of change and uncertainty on a global scale.
Individuals will submit photos of their quilt blocks for inclusion; the blocks will be “stitched together” in an online photo gallery and through TMA’s social media platforms. Project guidelines and the submission form are available at toledomuseum.org/quilting-bee.