Film Review - DC League of Super Pets

This image released by Warner Bros Pictures shows Krypto, voiced by Dwayne Johnson, in a scene from "DC League of Super Pets." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

The summer box office showed signs of slowing down this weekend as the animated "DC League of Super-Pets" opened in theaters across North America.

The superhero spinoff about Superman's dog earned $23 million from 4,314 locations, according to studio estimates Sunday. Though slightly less than expected, it was still enough to capture the first-place spot and knock Jordan Peele's "Nope" into second place in its second weekend.

