PERRYSBURG– Torie Davis is an incredibly talented artist and her musical talents have led her to a tremendously bright future.
She has already accomplished what some would consider dreams, performing in the Toledo Opera Chorus for the previous three years.
Davis is committed to the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music for this upcoming fall where she will major in vocal performance.
Her plans include earning her master’s degree.
“I will continue on to get a master’s degree in vocal performance … my plan is to stay on stage for as long as I can.”
She volunteers at Bittersweet Farms, which is for individuals with autism.
“It’s kind of like my buddy system that we do at school where I go out and I’m a peer for kids my age with disabilities and I hangout with them for the day,” said Davis.
She also works at a bread factory.
Davis cultivated a relationship with at least one of her teachers that helped pave the way for her high school experience.
“Ms. Kinzel was my sophomore biology teacher, but we stayed close the following years as well. My two friends and I would eat lunch with her every day our senior year.”
Looking back on her high school career, she admits it was over before she knew it.
“It’s fast, is the first word I can think of.
“As a freshman, everybody always said you’re going to blink and it’s going to be senior year and you’re not going to know what happened. I didn’t really believe them until this year and now I’m graduating.”