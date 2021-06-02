Downtown BG Live 2021

People dance Saturday evening in the parking along the east side of Main Street.

 Photo by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune

Members of the band Nikki D and the Sisters of Thunder entertain Saturday evening in Bowling Green during the Downtown BG Live event. Downtown Bowling Green Special Improvement District and the Downtown Foundation will hold the free music events Fridays through the summer and ending on Labor Day weekend, between 5 and 7 p.m. in the parking lot next to McKenzie’s Flower Basket and BG Graphics Company on Main Street. The stage is donated by the Black Swamp Arts Festival and the parking lot is donated by Floyd Craft and his family.

