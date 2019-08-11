Cyrus and Hemsworth split after less than year of marriage - Sentinel-Tribune: A&E

Cyrus and Hemsworth split after less than year of marriage

Posted: Sunday, August 11, 2019 9:54 pm

Cyrus and Hemsworth split after less than year of marriage

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have separated after less than a year of marriage.

A representative for the singer said Saturday the pair decided a break was best while they focus on "themselves and careers."

