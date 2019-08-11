Cyrus and Hemsworth split after less than year of marriage

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have separated after less than a year of marriage.
A representative for the singer said Saturday the pair decided a break was best while they focus on "themselves and careers."
In this May 6, 2019 file photo, Miley Cyrus, left, and Liam Hemsworth attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Camp: Notes on Fashion" exhibition in New York. Cyrus and Hemsworth have separated after less than a year of marriage. A representative for the singer said Saturday, Aug. 10 the pair decided a break was best while they focus on “themselves and careers.” Cyrus and Hemsworth, who starred in “The Hunger Games” films, have been an on-and-off again couple for more than a decade. They married in December 2018. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
Posted: Sunday, August 11, 2019 9:54 pm
