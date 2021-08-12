The Pemberville fair is going to be crazier this year.
Craig Wise, also known as Crazy Craig, will be performing his juggling act at the fair on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
The 34-year-old started performing when he was in his teens.
“Ever since high school, I’ve been performing. I’ve been performing throughout college and afterwards. Now, I made it my full-time career,” Wise said.
Wise grew up in Michigan, but has moved around the country throughout his life. Along with his older sister and two younger brothers, Wise has also lived in Wisconsin, Connecticut and Ohio. Wise now lives in Livonia, Michigan.
Wise said he first started juggling at his summer job at an amusement park near his house in Connecticut. For three summers, Wise was a part of the park’s entertainment team. He would juggle for crowds and also performed as a costume character.
During those summers, Wise would practice juggling with the help from his fellow performers. He said there was one performer who he looked up to as a mentor. His “mentor” helped him learn how to ride a unicycle and how to juggle while on it.
Wise said he chose the show name Crazy Craig because it accurately describes his show and he likes the ring to it.
“I picked it early on when I was just starting off and it stuck with me,” he said.
His show features him juggling different things like balls and knives. He also juggles machetes and juggles on a unicycle. As he gained more experience, he added in making balloon animals and balancing folding chairs on his chin.
During the winter months when he doesn’t have many shows to do, Wise works as a server at a restaurant. He said he has worked there for the past 11 years to keep his employment status.
His primary focus is still on juggling. Wise said the restaurant will have him juggle there and they allow him to pass out his business cards.
Wise was able to make the most out of the pandemic. He continued to focus on his juggling career.
“I had more time to practice, that’s for sure. There were about 40 events I had scheduled within a three-month period of time that all got canceled,” he said.
He also said with less events during the summer, he had more time to spend with his family, including his 2-year-old daughter.
Wise said he has performed for many different sized crowds in his career. He has performed for small crowds at birthday parties or at small corporate events. He has also performed for large crowds at stadiums or at county fairs.
He also said that he wants to have the audience feel like they are a part of the show. He doesn’t want to come across as better than the audience. Wise wants to make it seem like he is a part of the crowd.
Wise said his show is very intimate. He likes to have eye contact with audience members and have volunteers up on stage.
This is easier to do with a smaller crowd, but Wise is able to adjust the show to have a similar effect on a larger crowd.
Wise said he has to be more expressive on stage to reach the people in the back of a large crowd. Even though his show is more tailored to a small crowd, Wise enjoys performing in front of a big audience.
“With more people, there is more energy that you have looking at you,” he said.
He also said his show has a ton of positive messages to the crowd. They are messages that can be applied to anything in life.
“My show is all about if I can do it, you can do it. Practice makes perfect, you have to keep trying and don’t give up.”
Look for the Pemberville Free Fair special edition in Wednesday's Sentinel-Tribune newspaper.