Students in Bowling Green State University’s School of Art are turning to crayons for a colorful way to display their most recent work in a virtual exhibition. The online art show titled “Crayons: A Return to Carefree Creativity” is available for viewing now and runs through summer.
Created by eight Bachelor of Fine Arts students, the online exhibition features mixed-media artwork designed in the Senior Studio Painting and Drawing class. Each piece is titled and inspired by a particular crayon color chosen by the artist, including Atomic Tangerine, Apricot, Canary, Razzmatazz, Scarlet, Shocking Pink, Hot Magenta and Wild Blue Yonder.
The show explores playfulness while pushing against the idea that art needs to be serious by returning to an original form of self-expression – crayons. In addition, each artist created and posted a video statement describing their work and what the show means to them.
All artists represented are from Ohio, including Grace Anderson of Columbus, Emily Avaritt and Josie Kennedy of Toledo, Taylor Gilcher of Perrysburg, McLaren Rogerson of London, Scarlet Sevits of Gibsonburg), Bekah Shininger of Tipp City and Isabel Wolke of Findlay.
For information, visit the BGSU School of Art website or BGSU.edu/crayon.