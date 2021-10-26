Trick or treat!
We’re willing to bet that in 1960, Director Alfred Hitchcock never dreamed his macabre masterpiece “Psycho” would serve as a blueprint for dozens of franchise slasher films. After all it was a simple story about a boy and his best friend — his mother — and the inherent danger of taking showers in strange motel rooms. (Spoiler alert) Who makes a movie with the heroine dying in the first 45 minutes? “Psycho” suggested mayhem and gore but ultimately left it to the audience’s imagination as to what took place and the end results.
That’s not how it works today. Blood, gore and severed body parts are shown in graphic detail for the viewer to digest with their popcorn, Jujubes and nachos. No one’s imagination has to work overtime.
Take One
The granddaddy of all modern slasher films is “Halloween” (1978) with 12 films over a 40-year period following the exploits of Michael Myers as he relentlessly stalks Jamie Lee Curtis. The irony: Curtis is the real-life daughter of Psycho’s Janet Leigh.
The most financially successful slasher series remains the “Friday the 13th” franchise consisting of 12 films made between 1980-2009 and featuring Jason, the Camp Crystal Lake avenger who regrets not taking swim lessons as a boy. Like “Psycho’s” Norman Bates, Jason’s mother plays an important role in his aquatic deficiencies.
With the popularity (and financial success) of “Halloween” and “Friday the 13th,” movie studios rushed to get in on the action. “Nightmare on Elm Street” (1984) introduced us to Freddy Krueger who graced the big screen in eight sequels, including a crossover film with Jason from the “Friday” franchise. “Child’s Play” (1988) featured a maniacal doll named Chucky who’s kept playdates in eight films. “Hellraiser” (1987) gave us only four theatrical releases but six straight-to-video episodes. While “Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” with eight bargain basement productions, has been hanging around local drive-ins since 1974.
Finally, I would be remiss if I didn’t acknowledge the most graphic and gruesome of all slasher film franchises: “Saw” (2004). There were nine films in 17 years taking in over $1 billion and starring such mainstream stars as Chris Rock, Samuel L Jackson, Donnie Wahlberg and Danny Glover.
Take Two
My counterpart correctly suggests that the slasher flick was invented in the U.S., but an old adage remains true: Italians do it better. The giallo film (literally translated to “yellow”, a reference to cheap paperback -or pulp- fiction) was one of two major market exports from the Italian film industry of the ‘60s and ‘70s (spaghetti westerns were the other). Giallo films are still unrivaled in Hollywood for their graphic, surreal portrayal of violence. Absolutely nothing was implied in giallo films. They captured something that modern Hollywood slasher films do not – they’re actually fun. They play on the imagination as opposed to the nerves, with vivid splashes of color, pulsating rock soundtracks and ornate set pieces designed to warp reality.
Here are a few of the finest, from the three most notorious legends:
“Deep Red” (1975, Dario Argento) – Although Argento will always be the stuff of legend because of his 1977 masterpiece “Suspiria,” this compelling predecessor is full of his signature style. A lifelong collaborator with the progressive rock band Goblin, whose music imbues this film’s contrived plot with blood-rushing verve, Argento uses a widescreen canvas to capture the city of Turin in all its sleazy wonder. David Hemmings plays a musician who becomes obsessed with a series of grisly murders. One non-spoiler highlight: The accidental weaponization of a critical piece of jewelry.
“A Bay of Blood” (1971, Mario Bava) – The aforementioned “Friday the 13th” movies can thank Mario Bava for Jason Voorhees. Bava rose to fame in the mid ‘60s making salacious horror movies and other exploitation flicks that would position him as the Italian Roger Corman or Russ Meyer. By the early ‘70s, his title as “Master of the Macabre” had disintegrated into pure bloodlust. There’s no discernible plot in “A Bay of Blood” except there’s a killer running loose in the titular bay. With many American films ripping Bava off, shot-by-shot, this remains his loosest, most violent statement.
“The Beyond” (1981, Lucio Fulci) – You still here? OK, but you’ve been warned. Surely topping the list of goriest films ever made is Lucio Fulci’s utterly unfathomable head trip, “The Beyond” (also released as “7 Doors of Death”). The “plot” follows a woman in New Orleans who discovers a portal to Hell in her cellar, but it’s really just a massive melangeof psychedelic imagery laced with the most ludicrous, physics-defying gore effects in motion picture history. Sam Rami’s X-rated “Evil Dead” and Peter Jackson’s bloodbath “Dead Alive” both look anemic by comparison.
(This column is written jointly by a baby boomer, Denny Parish, and a millennial, Carson Parish, who also happen to be father and son.)