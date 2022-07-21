Mexico Puerto Rico Ricky Martin

Puerto Rican pop star Ricky Martin signs autographs in Mexico City, April 5, 2011. A Puerto Rico court has “archived” a restraining order issued against the superstar, meaning the case is closed, a judicial spokesperson said Thursday, July 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte, File)

 Marco Ugarte

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A Puerto Rico court "archived" a restraining order issued against superstar Ricky Martin, meaning the case was closed, a judicial spokesperson said Thursday.

The case had brought intense media attention, and without giving details, the Puerto Rican singer had only denied any wrongdoing. On Thursday, hours after the court ruling, he said that he was a "victim of lies" from a relative.

