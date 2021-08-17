The Ohio Arts Council has awarded 2022 grants to several Wood County organizations. They include:
· Fine Arts Center Galleries/Bowling Green State University, $14,871 to continue to program arts activities.
· Black Swamp Arts Festival Inc., Bowling Green, $7,103, to continue to program arts activities.
· Mid-American Review/BGSU, $3,659 to support publication of the Mid-American Review, including the annual Winter Wheat writing festival and community outreach activities.
· Pemberville-Freedom Area Historical Society, $3,157 to resent a suite of performing arts events, and other community cultural activities, including the Pemberville Children’s Theatre Workshop; the Live! In the House concert series; outreach activities for residents of local retirement communities; local school outreach performances and activities; holiday programming; participation in the yearly Festival of Trees’, the Love of Art Show, and other community programs and presentations.
· EVAC Project Inc., Perrysburg, $2,577 to support a virtual exhibition program focused on the stories of veterans, told by veterans, and interpreted by professional artists, including creation and recording of art to result in a virtual exhibition for public viewing; publication of a print version of the exhibited work; and production of lesson plans for an idea-generation and visualization workshop.
· ArtsX/BGSU, $1,927 to support a free and open-to-the-public visual and performing arts extravaganza on campus, including visual arts exhibitions, guest-artist performances, interactive activities, and workshops.
· Pemberville-Freedom Area Historical Society, $1,684 to cover artist fees for State Route 33, Kathy Johnson, Elizabeth Hayes Jazz Revue, the Geezecats and the Midwestern Swing.
The Ohio Arts Council Board recently approved $18.4 million in arts grants to support Ohio artists, arts and cultural organizations, students, educators, and public arts programming when it met on July 21 for its summer board meeting.
This marks the largest amount of grant dollars distributed to constituents applying to OAC funding programs in the agency’s history.
The 746 grants approved at the meeting constitute the initial and major state fiscal year 2022 funding round for the OAC.
Among the 47 grant recipients in Northwest Ohio were artists and arts organizations in Wood, Defiance, Erie, Fulton, Hancock, Lucas, Ottawa, Putnam, Seneca and Williams counties.