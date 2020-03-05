‘Collections, Curation, Collectors’ explored at BGSU

Ray Browne Conference for Popular Culture Studies
Collections, Curation, and Collectors: An Exploration of Gathering will be held in the Jerome Library Pallister Conference Room on the Bowling Green State University campus.
Friday
12:30-1 p.m. Registration and Welcome Table
1-2 p.m. Brown Bag Lunch Screening and Q&A: “The Amsterdam T-Shirt Project” with Matthew Donahue, Ph.D.
2:15-2:45 p.m. Panel 1: Collection and Categories
Awesome or Obsession: Curating a Personal Film Archive - Britt Rhuart
Browsing to Buy: The Interaction of Bookstore Culture with Local Culture - Cheyenne White
3-4 p.m. Panel 2: Probing the Archive
Negotiating Black Identity Through Music Artists on Vibe Magazine Covers - Jacqueline P. Hudson
Raiders of the Lost Art: An Obsessive Guide to Gathering and Collecting Vintage Wacky Packages Parody Stickers - Chris McVetta
The Prosthetics of Sex in Early Modern Broadside Ballads - Bernadette Kelly
4:15-5:15 p.m. Panel 3: Introducing The Northwest Ohio Independent Culture Archive - John King
Saturday
8:30 a.m. Registration and Welcome Table
10:30-11:30 a.m. Panel 4: Collection, Curation, and Self
The Rhetorical Value of Nostalgia in Star Wars LEGO Collections - Laura L. Menard
Seeing Double: Collecting Sweet Valley High - Robin Hershkowitz
Remaking Raiders: Studying a Fan Shot-For-Shot Remake - Emma Lynn
Collection as Relationship, Not Just Things - Judith Clements-Smucker
11:45-12:45 p.m. Keynote Speaker Matt Donahue, Ph.D. Stuff … Collecting and Creating With It
2:30-3:30 p.m. Panel 5: Professional Collectors - Courtney Bliss, Britt Rhuart, Jeremy Wallach, Ph.D. and Esther Clinton, Ph.D.
3:45-4:45 p.m. Panel 6: Popular Fans
Community, Material Culture, and the Commercial EDM Festival Scene - Gretel Thorpe
My Journey Into Warhammer 40K: An Exploration Into the Liminal Hobby of Wargaming - Tristan Leighton
Denial and Demons: Americans Against Dungeons and Dragons - Jules Patalita
Monster Hunting and Legend Tripping as Collecting - Dee Elliott
5 - 6 p.m. Panel 7: Collection, Curation, and Medium
To Make a GIF of the Zoetrope: Shifts in Phenomenology, Ontology, and Teleology in the Transition from Analog to Digital - Aurora Taylor
A Public Trust at Risk: The Dark Side of America’s Heritage Institutions - Dana Nemeth
Archival Fevers: Collecting and Preserving Comic Books and Graphic Novels in the Digital Age - Dr. JZ Long
Reading Spaces: Meow Wolf and How Intertextuality and Spatial Affect Drive Narrative Meaning - Riley Nisbet