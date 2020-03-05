‘Collections, Curation, Collectors’ explored at BGSU - Sentinel-Tribune: A&E

‘Collections, Curation, Collectors’ explored at BGSU

If you go...

Ray Browne Conference for Popular Culture Studies

Collections, Curation, and Collectors: An Exploration of Gathering will be held in the Jerome Library Pallister Conference Room on the Bowling Green State University campus.

Friday

12:30-1 p.m. Registration and Welcome Table

1-2 p.m. Brown Bag Lunch Screening and Q&A: “The Amsterdam T-Shirt Project” with Matthew Donahue, Ph.D.

2:15-2:45 p.m. Panel 1: Collection and Categories

Awesome or Obsession: Curating a Personal Film Archive - Britt Rhuart

Browsing to Buy: The Interaction of Bookstore Culture with Local Culture - Cheyenne White

3-4 p.m. Panel 2: Probing the Archive

Negotiating Black Identity Through Music Artists on Vibe Magazine Covers - Jacqueline P. Hudson

Raiders of the Lost Art: An Obsessive Guide to Gathering and Collecting Vintage Wacky Packages Parody Stickers - Chris McVetta

The Prosthetics of Sex in Early Modern Broadside Ballads - Bernadette Kelly

4:15-5:15 p.m. Panel 3: Introducing The Northwest Ohio Independent Culture Archive - John King

Saturday

8:30 a.m. Registration and Welcome Table

10:30-11:30 a.m. Panel 4: Collection, Curation, and Self

The Rhetorical Value of Nostalgia in Star Wars LEGO Collections - Laura L. Menard

Seeing Double: Collecting Sweet Valley High - Robin Hershkowitz

Remaking Raiders: Studying a Fan Shot-For-Shot Remake - Emma Lynn

Collection as Relationship, Not Just Things - Judith Clements-Smucker

11:45-12:45 p.m. Keynote Speaker Matt Donahue, Ph.D. Stuff … Collecting and Creating With It

2:30-3:30 p.m. Panel 5: Professional Collectors - Courtney Bliss, Britt Rhuart, Jeremy Wallach, Ph.D. and Esther Clinton, Ph.D.

3:45-4:45 p.m. Panel 6: Popular Fans

Community, Material Culture, and the Commercial EDM Festival Scene - Gretel Thorpe

My Journey Into Warhammer 40K: An Exploration Into the Liminal Hobby of Wargaming - Tristan Leighton

Denial and Demons: Americans Against Dungeons and Dragons - Jules Patalita

Monster Hunting and Legend Tripping as Collecting - Dee Elliott

5 - 6 p.m. Panel 7: Collection, Curation, and Medium

To Make a GIF of the Zoetrope: Shifts in Phenomenology, Ontology, and Teleology in the Transition from Analog to Digital - Aurora Taylor

A Public Trust at Risk: The Dark Side of America’s Heritage Institutions - Dana Nemeth

Archival Fevers: Collecting and Preserving Comic Books and Graphic Novels in the Digital Age - Dr. JZ Long

Reading Spaces: Meow Wolf and How Intertextuality and Spatial Affect Drive Narrative Meaning - Riley Nisbet

Posted: Thursday, March 5, 2020 8:41 am

'Collections, Curation, Collectors' explored at BGSU

From action figures to art cars, a deep dive will be taken into the world of collecting at the Ray Browne Conference for Popular Culture Studies on Friday and Saturday at Bowling Green State University.

The theme for this year’s conference is Collections, Curation, and Collectors: An Exploration of Gathering. This conference is free and open to the public.

Posted in , on Thursday, March 5, 2020 8:41 am.

