‘Collections, Curation, Collectors’ explored at BGSU

Ray Browne Conference for Popular Culture Studies

Collections, Curation, and Collectors: An Exploration of Gathering will be held in the Jerome Library Pallister Conference Room on the Bowling Green State University campus.

Friday

12:30-1 p.m. Registration and Welcome Table

1-2 p.m. Brown Bag Lunch Screening and Q&A: “The Amsterdam T-Shirt Project” with Matthew Donahue, Ph.D.

2:15-2:45 p.m. Panel 1: Collection and Categories

Awesome or Obsession: Curating a Personal Film Archive - Britt Rhuart

Browsing to Buy: The Interaction of Bookstore Culture with Local Culture - Cheyenne White

3-4 p.m. Panel 2: Probing the Archive

Negotiating Black Identity Through Music Artists on Vibe Magazine Covers - Jacqueline P. Hudson

Raiders of the Lost Art: An Obsessive Guide to Gathering and Collecting Vintage Wacky Packages Parody Stickers - Chris McVetta

The Prosthetics of Sex in Early Modern Broadside Ballads - Bernadette Kelly

4:15-5:15 p.m. Panel 3: Introducing The Northwest Ohio Independent Culture Archive - John King

Saturday

8:30 a.m. Registration and Welcome Table

10:30-11:30 a.m. Panel 4: Collection, Curation, and Self

The Rhetorical Value of Nostalgia in Star Wars LEGO Collections - Laura L. Menard

Seeing Double: Collecting Sweet Valley High - Robin Hershkowitz

Remaking Raiders: Studying a Fan Shot-For-Shot Remake - Emma Lynn

Collection as Relationship, Not Just Things - Judith Clements-Smucker

11:45-12:45 p.m. Keynote Speaker Matt Donahue, Ph.D. Stuff … Collecting and Creating With It

2:30-3:30 p.m. Panel 5: Professional Collectors - Courtney Bliss, Britt Rhuart, Jeremy Wallach, Ph.D. and Esther Clinton, Ph.D.

3:45-4:45 p.m. Panel 6: Popular Fans

Community, Material Culture, and the Commercial EDM Festival Scene - Gretel Thorpe

My Journey Into Warhammer 40K: An Exploration Into the Liminal Hobby of Wargaming - Tristan Leighton

Denial and Demons: Americans Against Dungeons and Dragons - Jules Patalita

Monster Hunting and Legend Tripping as Collecting - Dee Elliott

5 - 6 p.m. Panel 7: Collection, Curation, and Medium

To Make a GIF of the Zoetrope: Shifts in Phenomenology, Ontology, and Teleology in the Transition from Analog to Digital - Aurora Taylor

A Public Trust at Risk: The Dark Side of America’s Heritage Institutions - Dana Nemeth

Archival Fevers: Collecting and Preserving Comic Books and Graphic Novels in the Digital Age - Dr. JZ Long

Reading Spaces: Meow Wolf and How Intertextuality and Spatial Affect Drive Narrative Meaning - Riley Nisbet